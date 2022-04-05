JD(S) open to making a Dalit the CM, says H D Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) is open to make a Dalit the chief minister, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

Speaking at the 'Uluva Yogiya Nodalli' event organised by farmers' group Hasiru Sene, Kumaraswamy said the H D Deve Gowda family did not believe in keeping power with themselves.

"A seer has thrown a challenge at me asking if I will make a Dalit the CM. If such a situation arises, I will not hesitate. I have already been in the CM's seat," Kumaraswamy said.

"Deve Gowda quit his post as the prime minister. Even though the BJP offered support, he did not take it. The Gowda family is not after power," he added.

Karnataka has not had a Dalit chief minister, and this comes up often during elections. This topic is especially touchy for the Congress where, it is alleged, that senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara - both Dalits - were prevented from becoming the CM.

Kumaraswamy's offer to have a Dalit CM is seen as his attempt to bring the JD(S) out of its 'Vokkaliga party' image.

Kumaraswamy also urged farmers' organisations to join mainstream politics. The JD(S) will give an opportunity to farmers to contest from 10 constituencies, he said. He assured that if JD(S) came to power in 2023, all the pending water projects would be completed in five years. "If I don't keep my word, then I will dissolve the party," he said.

