JD(S) plans major show to kickstart poll campaign

The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will host a massive public meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 13 to conclude its Janata Jaladhare campaign and mark the start of its poll offensive for the 2023 Assembly election.

The Janata Jaladhare was a statewide campaign that has covered over 180 assembly constituencies to create awareness about water rights, and convey the party's promise that it will use the state's rivers effectively if voted to power.

"The campaign will conclude at a venue spannign 65-70 acres about two km from Nelamangala where 4-5 lakh party supporters will gather," JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy told reporters.

During the Janata Jaladhare campaign, water samples collected from 51 river sources will be merged in a cauldron with traditional rituals. A Ganga Arathi has also been planned at the event.

"The public meeting will be a turning point for the party in achieving our target of winning 123 seats in the next election. The event will send a message to the state and nation," Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said.

After the May 13 event, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) will roll out its second phase of the poll activities that will include a massive voter connect programme among others over the next 10 months leading to the Assembly elections.

Asked if the JD(S) can fetch votes through these programmes, Kumaraswamy said, "No doubt. People are watching the behaviour of the BJP and Congress." He lashed out at both the national parties for "playing with people" and expressed confidence that voters would give the JD(S) a chance.

At the party's core committee meeting that Kumaraswamy chaired along with other senior leaders, the JD(S) decided to field Chandrashekhar Loni as its candidate for the upcoming Karnataka North West Teachers' constituency election to the Legislative Council.

'Narayan and his certificates'

A day after he asked the Congress to show evidence for its allegations against Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Kumaraswamy said he had no "soft corner" for the Malleswaram BJP lawmaker.

"Narayan has his own history. Everybody knows the name he made for himself by helping nurses get certificates. Even those who did not write the exams were given certificates," Kumaraswamy said, taking a dig at Narayan.

Both BJP and Congress have no moral right to speak about corruption, Kumaraswamy said. "Even this probe into the PSI recruitment scam will be given a silent burial," he said.