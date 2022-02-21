JD(S) protests against session din at Vidhana Soudha

JD(S) leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against both BJP and Congress for disrupting the ongoing legislature session.

The session is getting washed out due to the incompetence of the ruling party and the adamant attitude of the opposition party, the JD(S) leaders alleged.

JD(S) MLAs and MLCs raised slogans and displayed placards against BJP and Congress. Both these parties are using the legislature session for personal political gains and derailing the state’s progress and development, party leader H D Kumaraswamy charged.

At a time when people still have not recovered from the Covid crisis and educational institutions have become spaces for religious conflict, the BJP and the Congress are not allowing for serious discussion affecting public life. These issues, along with other issues of public concern should have been the focus of the session, he lamented.

