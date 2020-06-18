JD(S) springs surprise, picks Kolar man

The JD(S) nominated Govinda Raju, a lesser-known party worker, for the June 29 polls to Legislative Council.

Albeit some senior leaders in fray like the incumbent MLC TA Saravana and former MP Kupendra Reddy, the party nominated Raju, a grassroots worker from Kolar. JDLP leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "Raju is a progressive farmer. He played a crucial role in ensuring Srinivasa Gowda's victory from Kolar. He had completely taken over the task of bringing people together. We took this decision in the interest of strengthening our party in Kolar and Chikkaballapur."

Raju, who owns a poultry business, is also an agriculturist. He told DH, "I'd never aspired to get into politics. With the party trusting me with this role, I will put all my efforts to do justice."

Hariprasad, Naseer Ahmed file papers

Congress leader BK Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations for the June 29 Legislative Council elections. Their selection by the high command is being seen as a bittersweet result for Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. While Ahmed is backed by Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad is said to have found support from KPCC president Shivakumar. Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah are not known to be

friends.

