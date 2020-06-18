JD(S) springs surprise, picks Kolar man

JD(S) springs surprise, picks Kolar man

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 23:00 ist

The JD(S) nominated Govinda Raju, a lesser-known party worker, for the June 29 polls to Legislative Council.

Albeit some senior leaders in fray like the incumbent MLC TA Saravana and former MP Kupendra Reddy, the party nominated Raju, a grassroots worker from Kolar. JDLP leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "Raju is a progressive farmer. He played a crucial role in ensuring Srinivasa Gowda's victory from Kolar. He had completely taken over the task of bringing people together. We took this decision in the interest of strengthening our party in Kolar and Chikkaballapur."

Raju, who owns a poultry business, is also an agriculturist. He told DH, "I'd never aspired to get into politics. With the party trusting me with this role, I will put all my efforts to do justice." 

Hariprasad, Naseer Ahmed file papers

Congress leader BK Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations for the June 29 Legislative Council elections. Their selection by the high command is being seen as a bittersweet result for Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. While Ahmed is backed by Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad is said to have found support from KPCC president Shivakumar. Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah are not known to be
friends.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JD(S)
springs surprise
picks
Kolar man

What's Brewing

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Premier League restarts as player take knee

Premier League restarts as player take knee

New Delhi must read the signals from Galwan correctly

New Delhi must read the signals from Galwan correctly

Saudi PIF to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio

Saudi PIF to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio

 