JEE-Advanced results announced; 2 students from Karnataka figure in the top list

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Advanced 2020 exam results have been declared on the website result.jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 43,204 candidates have qualified for admission to various IITs across the country. Pranav Singhal and Chaturvedi Talapaneni from Karnataka have secured 103 and 149 rank respectively and emerged as toppers from Karnataka.

Chaturvedi, who is a student of Narayana PU College in Sahakarnagar, Bengaluru told DH that he is keen on joining the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai.

"I was preparing for this for four years by constantly focussing on the studies. During the last two-years in Class-11 and Class-12, I studied for 12-hours each day," Chaturvedi explained. He also explained that pandemic has helped him stay at home and study in a peaceful environment.