JEE results: 2 students from Karnataka in top list

JEE-Advanced results announced; 2 students from Karnataka figure in the top list

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 15:19 ist

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Advanced 2020 exam results have been declared on the website result.jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 43,204 candidates have qualified for admission to various IITs across the country. Pranav Singhal and Chaturvedi Talapaneni from Karnataka have secured 103 and 149 rank respectively and emerged as toppers from Karnataka.

Also Read | JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune's Chirag Falor tops exam

Chaturvedi, who is a student of Narayana PU College in Sahakarnagar, Bengaluru told DH that he is keen on joining the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai.

"I was preparing for this for four years by constantly focussing on the studies. During the last two-years in Class-11 and Class-12, I studied for 12-hours each day," Chaturvedi explained. He also explained that pandemic has helped him stay at home and study in a peaceful environment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JEE
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Seals — A conservation success or omnipresent pests?

Seals — A conservation success or omnipresent pests?

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

 