JEE Advanced: Ujwal from Bengaluru is state topper with all-India rank 11

Bengaluru boy Ujwal L Shankar has emerged as state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results by securing all-India rank 11.

A student of Narayana Group of Institutions, he had secured rank 7 in engineering stream of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

Two more students of the same institution, M Venkata Pranay and J Adarsh, have secured all India rank of 43 and 72, respectively.

Under the physically challenged category, B Shashank and K Suraj Gurumutt have secured rank 2 and 3, respectively.

The KCET topper in engineering Vignesh Nataraj Kumar secured all India rank of 306 in JEE advanced.

Meanwhile, students from the Allen Career Institute, Bengaluru have got all-India rank of 75, 85 and 88. They are: Vihan Luhariwala (AIR 75), Tanish S Khurana (AIR 85) and N Nanda Gopi Krishna (AIR 88).

From Chaitanya Educational Institution, students secured all-India ranks of 102, 198, 407, 523, 550, 559, 660, 819 and 965.

Sharing his joy with DH, Ujwal L Shankar said, "My parents and elder sister are all doctors. But I would like to join IIT and study computer science."

Suraj Gurunath, who secured 3rd rank under physically challenged category, said, "I am from Savadatti in Belagavi, I am visually challenged by birth and have no sight in one eye. I would like to pursue engineering in Computer Science or Aerospace Engineering."

JEE is a gateway for admissions to IITs across the nation. The students from Hyderabad region have topped the country.

Vavilal Chidvilas Reddy emerged as all-India topper by securing 340 marks out of 360. Under girls' category, Nayakanti Naga Bhavyashree is the topper with a score of 298.

Of the top ten ranks, six ranks were bagged by students from Hyderabad and two each from Delhi and Roorkee.

As many as 1,80,372 students qualified for JEE advanced, of which 43,773 got eligibility. Of these, 36,264 are boys and 7,509 are girls.

Of those eligible, 10,432 are from Hyderabad region, 9,290 from Delhi, 7,957 from Mumbai, 4,618 from Kharagpur, 4,582 from Kanpur, 4,499 from Roorkee and 2,395 from Guwahati.