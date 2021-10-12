Jeffrey Archer to join Mysuru Literary Festival this year

The fifth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival, 2021, will be held in virtual and hybrid format from October 16 to 31. Best-selling author Jeffrey Howard Archer join the Festival from his home in London on October 27.

Mysuru Literature Festival is a flagship literary event on the cultural calendar of Mysuru, from the past five years.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust, - the organiser of the Festival said that in view of Covid pandemic it was decided to hold the festival in virtual format this year too. Last year also, the event went digital.

However, the valedictory session scheduled to be held on October 31 will be both virtual and also offline - schedule to be held at Southern Star Hotel in Mysuru.

“The festivals create a platform for writers – both established and aspiring — readers, students, and professionals and engage them in discussions on literature and other subjects,” Urs said.

The guests and panelists include Nawaaz Ahmed, Sita Bhaskar, Maithili Rao, Shabana Azmi, Anuja Chandra Mouli, Ashwin Sanghi, Adrian Levy, Ajai Shukla, Aroon Raman, Preethi Nagaraj, Alka Joshi, Avinou Kire, Jayashree Jagannatha, Krupakar and Senani, Vasudhendra, Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, B S Dinesh, Gopakumar and Aravind Kupliakar.

Interested can register on: https://www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com/registration/

The sessions will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Visit: http://www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com/ for more details.

