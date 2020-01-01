Jesus statue atop hill unauthorised, says Ashoka

The controversy over Jesus statue at Kapala Betta in Kanakapura taluk continued after Revenue Minister R Ashoka alleged that road, borewell and electric lines were setup on the premises illegally. The department will take action following a report, he told mediapersons on Wednesday.

After Congress leader D K Shivakumar announced installing a statue of Jesus Christ at the hill, R Ashoka said he had asked for a report from the district officials in this regard.

“There have been several complaints that the structure is being erected without permission. It appears that the government had given permission a year ago for the statue but works have been going on for the last two years or more. I interacted with the district officials, who have given me an oral report. I have asked them to give me a written report following which, action will be initiated against those guilty.”

He further alleged that a stretch of two kilomteres of road was constructed without permission. “A borewell has been dug and electric lines have been pulled. Who gave them permission? We need to examine all of this,” he said.

Amidst the controversy, the state government has transferred Kanakapura tahsildar Anandaiah. The work of the statue has been stopped as of now.