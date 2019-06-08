Jindal row reaches CM after Patil, George talk it out

The row over the government’s decision to handover 3,667 acres land to the JSW Steel in Ballari is expected to land at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s doorsteps.

On Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao’s attempt to mediate between senior Congress leader H K Patil and Industries Minister K J George over the issue appeared to be inconclusive.

Patil has gone on the offensive over the government’s decision to convert the lease of 3,667 acres land into a sale for the JSW Steel, and has been attacking the government by writing a series of letters, much to the embarrassment of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. On his part, George has defended the government’s decision.

The former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister who headed a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee implementation of a Lokayukta report on illegal mining, Patil has slammed the Cabinet decision to hand over land to the Jindals. He has maintained that the company had been accused of illegal mining and that it owed dues to the government.

George, however, has argued that the government was simply honouring its commitment as per an agreement it had inked in 2006, and that the decision was vetted by the law department.

“A final decision will be taken on Sunday. I have presented my suggestions. We will discuss this with the chief minister,” Patil told reporters. George said a “good” decision will be taken after the matter is discussed with Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, defending the government’s decision to convert lease of over 3,000 acres into a sale, said, “The company has not committed any illegalities. I cannot react on the land alienation issue which is being politicised. This is quite common in

politics.”

Speaking to reporters at JSW Steel plant premises at Toranagallu in Ballari district on Saturday, Sajjan Jindal said, “People have right to question the government’s actions in a democratic set-up. This is the beauty of democracy. Nothing’s going to happen if someone opposes it (the land deal), he said indirectly referring to the legislator

H K Patil.

To a query on JSW Steel owing Rs 1,200 crore to Mysore Minerals Limited (MML), the chairman of JSW Group said, “The matter (of JSW owing dues to MML) is currently pending before a court. I cannot talk as it is sub judice,” he added.s