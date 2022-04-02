Jnanendra seeks forensic sciences varsity for Karnataka

Jnanendra seeks forensic sciences university for Karnataka

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 02 2022, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 20:29 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Saturday said that he urged Amit Shah to sanction a Forensic Sciences University for Karnataka during his recent visit to the state.

Speaking to media persons here, he noted that National Forensic Sciences University is functioning in Gujarat at present. "We are sending our police officers there for training. But the presence of such university in Karnataka would prove beneficial. So I have sought Forensic Sciences University. Shah asked to submit a proposal to the Centre after getting approval in the cabinet."

