Jnanendra seeks forensic sciences university for Karnataka

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Saturday said that he urged Amit Shah to sanction a Forensic Sciences University for Karnataka during his recent visit to the state.
Speaking to media persons here, he noted that National Forensic Sciences University is functioning in Gujarat at present. "We are sending our police officers there for training. But the presence of such university in Karnataka would prove beneficial. So I have sought Forensic Sciences University. Shah asked to submit a proposal to the Centre after getting approval in the cabinet."
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup
India's 'Shakuntala' meets SpaceX's Falcon-9 in space
Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages
DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?