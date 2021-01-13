Joint session of Karnataka legislature from Jan 28

Joint session of Karnataka legislature from Jan 28, budget session likely in March

The budget session likely in March

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2021, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 20:56 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to hold the joint session of the Karnataka legislature from January 28 and indicated that the budget session would likely be in March.

"We have decided to tentatively hold the joint session from January 28 to February 5. The Governor will be invited to address the joint session. It will be limited for Governor's address," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said the budget session is likely to be held in March tentatively. Both the legislative assembly and council that had met last month for the winter session were adjourned sine die on December 10.

However, the council met once again for a day on December 15, during which there was high drama with BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chair over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty. 

