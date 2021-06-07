JSW land row: HC asks Karnataka to produce documents

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the state government to place on record all relevant documents pertaining to transfer of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the state government on the PIL.

The bench said that if the state government has taken any decision on the issue all relevant documents should be placed before the court. During the hearing, advocate for the petitioner S Dore Raju claimed that the state government is selling the land at lowest price and even some of the ministers have opposed the decision.