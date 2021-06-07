JSW land row: HC asks Karnataka to produce documents

JSW land row: HC asks Karnataka to produce documents

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the state government on the PIL

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 04:01 ist
Credit: Getty Images

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the state government to place on record all relevant documents pertaining to transfer of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the state government on the PIL.

The bench said that if the state government has taken any decision on the issue all relevant documents should be placed before the court. During the hearing, advocate for the petitioner S Dore Raju claimed that the state government is selling the land at lowest price and even some of the ministers have opposed the decision.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
JSW Steel
business

Related videos

What's Brewing

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

DH Deciphers: Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

DH Deciphers: Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

 