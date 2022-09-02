Judge orders Murugha seer to appear before court

Judge orders Murugha seer to appear before court

The seer was admitted to the District Hospital on Friday morning due to a heart problem

  Sep 02 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 16:38 ist

Karnataka District and Sessions Judge B K Komala, who is hearing the sexual assault case involving seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, has instructed prison officials to produce the seer before the Second Additional District and Sessions Court.

The seer was admitted to the District Hospital on Friday morning due to a heart problem.

The judge gave the instruction after hearing the petition seeking permission to shift Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who has been accused of sexual harassment, to the Jayadeva Heart Hospital in Bangalore for further treatment.

The seer was arrested on Thursday night. After a heart disease was diagnosed, a specialist doctor from Davangere was rushed to the district hospital to conduct a heart check-up, who subsequently reported that further treatment was required. District Jail Superintendent Akkamahadevi had appealed to the court seeking permission to admit the seer to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru.

As the proceedings started at 2.45 pm, the petition was taken up for hearing. The petitioners failed to produce the documents issued by the doctor regarding the health problem. As a result, the judge adjourned the hearing and instructed Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana to appear in the court in person.

