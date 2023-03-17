Junior engineer gets 4 years of imprisonment in corruption charges Karnataka

Mulki town panchayat junior engineer N K Padmanabha, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Padmanabha. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said.

The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.