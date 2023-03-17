Junior engineer gets 4 years of imprisonment in corruption charges Karnataka

Mulki town panchayat junior engineer N K Padmanabha, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.
The court has slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Padmanabha. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said.
Also Read — Karnataka Lokayukta moves SC against quick bail to BJP MLA in corruption case
The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.
