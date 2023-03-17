Engineer convicted over corruption charges in K'taka

Junior engineer gets 4 years of imprisonment in corruption charges Karnataka

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Padmanabha

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mulki town panchayat junior engineer N K Padmanabha, declared guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 26.5 lakh on Padmanabha. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment, Judge Jakati said. 

Also Read — Karnataka Lokayukta moves SC against quick bail to BJP MLA in corruption case 

The Lokayukta police received a complaint about the amassing of wealth by Padmanabha in 2015. Accordingly, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2). Lokayukta police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi conducted an investigation and inspector Bharathi G submitted a chargesheet to the court.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Corruption
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

 