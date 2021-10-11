Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as CJ of Karnataka HC

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as Karnataka HC's Chief Justice

The post of Chief Justice fell vacant after Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 11 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:27 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other top officials were present.

The post of Chief Justice fell vacant after Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Justice Awasthi had graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986 and enrolled as an advocate on February 1, 1987. He had worked as the Assistant Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before elevation.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on April 13, 2009 and took oath as permanent Judge on December 24, 2010.

Karnataka High Court
Judiciary
Karnataka

