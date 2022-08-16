Justice Sujatha appointed judicial member of CAT

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 22:52 ist

Justice S Sujatha, retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, has been appointed as Judicial Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Bengaluru.

As per the order issued by the Principal Bench of the CAT, New Delhi, Justice Sujatha may assume the charge of the post on or before September 5, 2022.

