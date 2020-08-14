Justify Seva Sindhu registration for travellers: HC to Karnataka govt

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to justify making self-registration on Seva Sindhu portal mandatory for inter-state travellers.

The court passed the order on a PIL challenging restrictions imposed by the state authorities at the Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing PIL filed by advocate M Indira Priyadharshini. According to the petitioner, the prevailing guidelines by the state government issued on June 8, 2020, self registration on Seva Sindhu portal is mandatory for travellers entering into the state.

The petitioner contended that thousands of citizens, who live within a radius of 25 km on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, travel daily on work. They cannot furnish the identity card for obtaining e-pass and those working in unorganised sectors in Karnataka had to face hardship.

“The state government will have to justify making mandatory self-registration on Seva Sindhu portal. Under the guidelines issued by the National Executive Committee no power has been conferred on the state government. The state government shall file a statement of objections justifying the action of making self-registration on Seva Sindhu app mandatory,’’ the bench said.