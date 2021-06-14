K-CET 2021 registrations open

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to receive applications for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2021 from Tuesday.

Considering the pandemic situation, the KEA is making professional course seat aspirants submit applications through a mobile app that can be downloaded on their phones from the play store.

According to officials from KEA, there are no other changes in the application form compared to the previous year.

Free coaching

The department of pre-university education, in association with SCH Foundation, is launching free online coaching for students who are aspiring to appear for various competitive examinations for admissions to professional courses, including K-CET.

The coaching will be done in the name ‘Jnana Vignana Taranga’. Currently, around 60,000 students have been registered and students can register by logging into https://forms.gle/ydFjC1vAbGpq1F7i8.

The classes will be held between 5 pm to 8 pm every day where over 100 subject experts will train the students.