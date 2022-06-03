K Sudhakar tests positive for Covid-19

He has moderate symptoms and is under home isolation

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 03 2022, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 07:40 ist
Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar has tested positive for Covid-19. He has moderate symptoms and is under home isolation. 

"I have tested positive for Cpvid-19, after being uninfected through 3 waves of the pandemic. I have moderate symptoms and will home-isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated," he tweeted. 

More to follow...

