K Sudhakar to be new health minister?

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is said to be considering a significant change in his Cabinet.

According to sources, B Sriramulu might be divested of the health & family welfare portfolio to be given the plum social welfare department in exchange.

The health portfolio might be given to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

“Discussions have taken place to this effect,” said two sources aware of this.

Currently, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol is the social welfare minister. Making Sriramulu the social welfare minister could hold political significance for the ruling BJP.

Sriramulu is the party’s warhorse belonging to the ST (Valmiki) community. “If he holds the social welfare portfolio, he will be able to directly deal with the STs,” a source said. Sriramulu, who was projected as a deputy chief ministerial face, is arguably BJP’s tallest ST leader who was able to help consolidate the community’s votes in the party’s favour in the 2018 assembly elections.

Also, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, both Sriramulu and Sudhakar were seen having a turf war, much to the government’s embarrassment, giving the Opposition Congress many field days. If the speculated change takes place, Sudhakar will be sole minister in charge of the state’s health systems and services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Sriramulu and Sudhakar were unavailable for comment.

