K’taka, Kerala cops join hands to deliver life-saving drug to baby

The Karnataka police joined hands with their Kerala counterparts in delivering medicine to a six month old child in Thiruvananthapuram.

This, despite the differences between Kerala and Karnataka over allowing patients from Kasargod to enter Mangaluru.

The son of Prajith, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, suffers from an ailment and his blood glucose level started dipping due to the unavailability of the medicine locally, owing to the lockdown. Prajith, who is working abroad, came to know that the medicine was available in Bengaluru. But transportation was the major hurdle due to the lockdown.

Prajith sent an email request to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office and the CMO forwarded it to state police chief (SPC) Loknath Behera. The SPC referred the matter to IG S Sreejith, who is heading the community policing wing of the Kerala Police, known as the 'Janamaithri Police'.

Sreejith got in touch with ADGP-Railway in Karnataka, J Arun Chakravarthy, on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy told DH that as soon as he got the request from police officials in Kerala, he made arrangements for collecting the medicine from a person who possessed it and sent it to the Kerala Police at the Talapady inter-state border in a special vehicle.

Sreejith said police patrol teams passed on the medicine and it reached Thiruvananthapuram by late night on Wednesday in over 20 police vehicles. Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay himself delivered the medicine to Prajith's house in the city on Thursday morning.