K’taka rolls out additional benefits under PM-KISAN

Karnataka on Wednesday transferred ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of one lakh farmers, an additional incentive the BS Yediyurappa regime has decided to provide under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The state government will provide ₹4,000 to every farmer covered in addition to ₹6,000 they will get under the PM-KISAN scheme.

On Wednesday, the first instalment of ₹2,000 of the state's incentive was remitted to one lakh farmers' bank accounts via Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The next instalment will be paid in the coming days, Yediyurappa said.

“As you’re all aware, PM Modi has announced a scheme under which farmers will get ₹6,000 a year in three instalments. Ours is a pro-farmer government and we’ve decided to give farmers an additional ₹4,000 to every farmer in two instalments,” Yediyurappa said.

“I don’t think there’s any other government in the country that has taken a decision to give farmers additional benefits on its own under the PM-KISAN scheme,” he said.

A total of 44.93 lakh farmers from Karnataka have enrolled to receive the financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme. Of them, the Centre has approved 34.28 lakh farmers.

“We’re launching our share of the incentive by transferring the first instalment to one lakh farmers. The rest will be covered in the coming days. The second instalment will be paid next month,” Yediyurappa said.

The government will incur a burden of ₹2,200 crore for paying each farmer ₹4,000 per year.

The state government has developed a web portal fruitspmk.karnataka.gov.in for maintenance of farmers’ database.