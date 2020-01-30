Kageri in 3-member panel to review Speakers' powers

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has been drafted into a three-member committee to review the powers of presiding officers under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

The committee is headed by Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi and Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro is the other member. The committee was appointed in the wake of debates surrounding the anti-defection law and powers of the Speaker to adjudicate, which came to fore after 17 legislators of the Congress-JD(S) resigned, last year.

The newly-formed committee of Speakers, apart from reviewing the powers of presiding officers of legislative bodies under 10th Schedule of the Constitution, will also review the rules framed under the same, according to a statement from Speaker Kageri's office.