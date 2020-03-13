Kalaburagi dist administration sounds high alert; 46 people quarantined

Blood and throat swab samples of four family members of the 76-year-old man, who died due to Covid-19, have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru as they showed symptoms of flu. All four are being treated at an isolation ward at ESI hospital complex in the city. As many as 17 people have been kept in the quarantine ward of the same hospital.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said, “A total of 46 people, including a child, who were in direct contact with the deceased have been quarantined. Of which, 31 people have been categorised as high-risk suspects. The high-risk suspects included four hospital staff who treated the patient at a private hospital in Kalaburagi. Of the four people, three are suffering from cough, and one cold,” he said.

Ward 30 of Kalaburagi City corporation, where the elderly man who died of Covid-19 was living, has been declared as containment zone for intense monitoring. Health department personnel along with the police have cordoned off the area and are screening the public entering into the zone, the DC told.

Sharat said, the health department officials were collecting the details of the people in contact with the 42 people who had been quarantined, and they will also be monitored closely.

The deputy commissioner said he had alerted the Telangana administration about the death of the patient who’d visited a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

The district administration has requested MP Umesh Jadhav to impress upon the Centre to release the medical kits required for the lab to be set up at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS) for screening people for coronavirus, he said.

The deputy commissioner appealed to those who returned from foreign trips to get their health checked up voluntarily and remain quarantine for 14 days.