Kalaburagi: Hostel warden arrested in PSI exam scam

A hostel warden was arrested on Thursday in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

Ravutappa Valikar (35), employed with a residential school of the social welfare department in Gundagurti village of Chitapur taluk, is an accomplice of D R Patil, the prime accused in the case. The police team, comprising DySP Shankargouda Patil and Veerendra Kumar, arrested the accused.

He allegedly used to provide answers to the candidates appearing for the examination at Jnanajyoti English Medium School here using Bluetooth.

It is said that he had also formed a team of experts to answer the question papers. Ravutappa, who hailed from Sonna village of Afzalpur taluk, colluded with the prime accused in exam irregularities. He was appointed as warden in the hostel in 2019 and remained absconding after the scam came to the fore.

CID sleuths have arrested a total of 53 accused in the case in Kalaburagi district.