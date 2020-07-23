Kalaburagi, Raichur see massive surge in coronavirus infections

Two virus-hit districts in Kalyana Karnataka - Kalaburagi and Raichur - recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus positive cases on Thursday.

While Raichur reported a whopping 258 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kalaburagi saw its single-day record with 229 cases.

At 3,370, the Kalaburagi district is third in the state in terms of the number of cases. The district, which reported India’s first Covid-19 fatality in March, has seen 49 patients succumb to the virus, so far.

The district, however, has witnessed a good recovery rate. As many as 1,895 patients have walked out of the hospital, post-recovery till date.

The Thursday’s cases have taken Raichur district’s case tally to 1,396. Of which, 660 are active.

Two deaths on Thursday have taken the death toll in the district to 17.