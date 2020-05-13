Kalaburagi sees its 3rd doctor test positive for virus

Bidar and Kalaburagi districts continued to grapple with a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, Bidar saw 12 infections while Kalaburagi recorded eight cases, including one death.

An ENT specialist from Kalaburagi (P-926), aged 45, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Patient 926 is believed to have contracted virus from a medical representative (P-848). The medical rep had visited the doctor a few days back.

The ENT specialist is the third doctor from Kalaburagi to have tested positive for Covid-19. A 66-year-old physician and a junior doctor from GIMS had earlier contracted virus while treating the infected patients.

K’buragi death toll rises to 7

A 60-year-old man from Mominpur containment zone was brought dead to the GIMS Hospital on Monday. The swab sample of elderly man has returned positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. With this, the Covid-19 fatalities in the district has gone up to seven.

The neighbouring Bidar witnessed a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. The city reported as many as 12 cases in a single day on Wednesday. Among the infected are two girls and seven women, all from the old city.

Deputy Commissioner H R Mahadev told reporters, “In the wake of a surge in cases, the district administration has obtained a special permission from the government to test throat swab samples of 1,000 people a day in the containment zone. In next 15 days, all residents in the zone will be tested for Covid-19.”

The containment zone will be sealed for 28 days, he added.

Meanwhile, there was no let-up in Davangere, where two including a 11-year-old boy, tested positive for virus on Wednesday. Both, woman, aged 33 (P-933), and the boy (P-934) are the contacts of a previously diagnosed patient.

The district’s Covid-19 cases count has gone up to 85. Of which, 79 are active cases. Two patients have been discharged post recovery while four patients lost their battle against virus.

Two more Tablighi Jamaat members from Vijayapura, with a travel history to Mumbai, have contracted virus.

Kumta in Uttara Kannada recorded its first case with a 26-year-old man (P-946) testing positive for coronavirus. The Kumta man had recently returned home from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. The district also saw a two-year-old girl test positive. The baby is said to be a contact of Patient 786. As on May 13, the district has 30 active cases.