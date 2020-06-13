Kalyana Karnataka continues to see surge in infections

Three Kalyana Karnataka districts continued to record significant number of Covid-19 cases. Of the 308 fresh infections reported in the state on Saturday, the virus hotspots - Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar - combined accounted for a whopping 166 cases.

Kalaburagi district saw 67 fresh cases while Yadgir and Bidar districts reported 52 and 42 infections respectively in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Saturday). Of the 166 cases in the region, Maharashtra returnees accounted for 159.

A four-year-old boy suffering from SARI is among the fresh infections reported in Kalaburagi. As many as 11 children aged between 1 and 10 have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

With a tally of 883 cases, Kalaburagi is second in terms of Covid cases in Karnataka followed by its neighbour Yadgir (787).

Dharwad district on Saturday reported 20 fresh cases and a death. All but two are primary contacts of the previously diagnosed Covid patients. The remaining two cases are domestic returnees - one each from Maharashtra and Delhi.

12 people, including two kids, aged 2 and 5, are the contacts of Patients 6257 and 5828.

A 70-year-old man (P-6258), with a travel history to Maharashtra, was admitted to the designated Covid hospital on June 9 following a complaint of breathlessness. He failed to respond to treatment and died on Friday. His throat swab sample tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Ballari district saw 11 more cases, including eight contacts of infected Jindal employees, test positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 14 new cases took Udupi’s tally past 1000-mark on Saturday. The coastal district, however, has only 420 active cases, thanks to its good recovery rate. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 110 recoveries.

Dakshina Kannada witnessed a spike in infections on Saturday. The district saw a total of 25 UAE returnees and five Maharashtra returnees test positive for the virus.