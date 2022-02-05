Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board gets Rs 731 crore

Kalyana K'taka Regional Dev Board gets Rs 731 crore

A government order in this regard was issued by the planning, programme, monitoring and statistics department

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 05 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 03:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government has released Rs 731.03 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) on Saturday, which is the third and fourth instalment of funds for the Board, for the year 2021-22.

The chief minister has promised all support for the comprehensive development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, according to an official statement from the CM's office.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
India News

