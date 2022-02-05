Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board gets Rs 731 crore

The government has released Rs 731.03 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) on Saturday, which is the third and fourth instalment of funds for the Board, for the year 2021-22.
A government order in this regard was issued by the planning, programme, monitoring and statistics department.
The chief minister has promised all support for the comprehensive development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, according to an official statement from the CM's office.
