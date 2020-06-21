Kanakapura opts for voluntary lockdown till July 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 23:16 ist

A voluntary lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 was declared till July 1 in Kanakapura constituency of Ramanagar district, on Sunday. 

The decision follows an emergency meeting convened by KPCC president and MLA of the constituency D K Shivakumar, regarding the spread of the pandemic in the constituency. During the meeting, elected representatives, representatives of civil and civic groups, businessmen and traders came to the unanimous decision to support the voluntary lockdown.

"The lockdown is not a decision of the state government. The precautionary measure is a conscious and voluntary decision by the people of Kanakapura," Shivakumar said in a press release.

During the lockdown period, groceries and other essential stores will remain open from 7 am to 11 am. A decision on pharmaceutical stores will be taken by the Deputy Commissioner and other officials. The Excise department will take a call on when liquor stores will open, during the lockdown.

Shivakumar said that another meeting will be convened on July 1 to decide whether to extend the lockdown in the constituency.

