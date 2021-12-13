Activist blackens face of MES president in Belagavi

Kannada activist blackens face of MES president in Belagavi

The MES had organised the ‘maha melava,’ opposing the winter session of the state legislature being held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 13 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 05:52 ist
Dalvi, along with another activist, was at some distance from the stage, when activists of Karnataka Nava Nirmana Sene confronted him near the district health office gate, for demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra. Credit: DH Photo

A Kannada activist blackened the face of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) president Deepak Dalvi near the vaccine depot ground at Tilakwadi here on Monday, in protest against the MES annually holding the ‘maha melava’ (convention), demanding merger of Belagavi into Maharashtra.

The MES had organised the ‘maha melava,’ opposing the winter session of the state legislature being held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

The city police had not given permission for the ‘maha melava’. The MES leaders tried to explain that their event would be peaceful.

Dalvi, along with another activist, was at some distance from the stage, when activists of Karnataka Nava Nirmana Sene confronted him near the district health office gate, for demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Activist Sampath Kumar Desai, who had brought black ink in a sachet, smeared it on the face and body of Dalvi. 

He raised slogans in favour of the state. Two police personnel present near Dalvi could not prevent him from being smeared with ink.

This led to a tense situation in the area. MES activists demanded that the police hand over the Kannada activists to them. The police detained Desai and others.

Dalvi later filed a complaint with the Tilakwadi police demanding action against Desai and others. He called for a Belagavi bandh on Tuesday, condemning the attack. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belagavi
activist
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

 