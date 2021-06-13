Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay critical after accident

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay critical after road accident

Dr Arun L Naik, neurologist at Apollo Hospital, said they have operated on Vijay's brain after finding internal bleeding

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 04:40 ist
Sanchari Vijay. Credit: DH File Photo

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay is in critical condition after suffering injuries in an accident in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Police said Vijay was riding pillion on his friend's bike (Yamaza FZ) when it skidded and hit a light pole at JP Nagar 7th Phase. 

Dr Arun L Naik, neurologist at Apollo Hospital, said they have operated on Vijay's brain after finding internal bleeding. "He is on ventilator. We can't comment further," he said.

As per the statement given by Vijay's brother Siddesh Kumar, the actor had gone with his friend Navin to buy medicine. "Kumar has complained that Navin's carelessness led to the accident. We will get a statement from the injured riders once they recover," police said.

Vijay is known for movies such as Nanu Avanalla Avalu, Harivu and several plays.

