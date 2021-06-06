‘Kannada bikini’: Legal action against Amazon, says Limbavali

‘Kannada bikini’: Legal action against Amazon?

Users reported that a bikini having Karnataka’s colours and emblem was available for sale on its Canada site

Bharath R Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 00:59 ist
Amazon later changed the display picture of the bikini. Credit: AFP Photo

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali on Saturday said the government would take legal action against e-commerce giant Amazon after users reported that a bikini having Karnataka’s colours and emblem was available for sale on its Canada site. 

The bikini had yellow and red colours with the government’s emblem on it.

“The Kannada language, culture and heritage have a history of thousands of years. We strongly condemn any act to hurt the Kannada identity by foreign companies that are ignorant of Kannada’s nobility,” Limbavali said in a statement, adding that he had ordered legal action to be initiated against Amazon Canada.

Amazon later changed the display picture of the bikini.

