Kannada biographer Nagabhushana among Sahitya Akademi awardees

Kannada biographer D S Nagabhushan, English author Namita Gokhale, Telugu poet Goreti Venkanna and Tamil writer Ambai are among the 20 winners of the Sahitya Akademi award, 2021.

The awards, which carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, were announced on Thursday. They will be presented at a later date.

While Gokhale won the award for her novel ‘Things To Leave Behind,’ Nagabhushan was awarded in biography category for ‘Gandhi Kathana’.

Assamese novelist Anuradha Sarma Pujari, playwrights Bratya Basu (Bengali) and Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi), short story writers Khalid Hussain (Punjabi), Raj Rahi (Dogri), Kiran Gurav (Marathi) and Niranjan Hansda (Santali) are some of the other awardees.

Poets Mwdai Gahai (Bodo), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), Hrushikesh Mallick (Odia), Meethesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Vindeshwariprasad Mishr ‘Vinay’ (Sanskrit), Chhabilal Upadhyaya (Nepali) and Arjun Chawla (Sindhi) were awarded in the poetry category.

Kashmiri critic Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtawari and Malayalee biographer George Onakkoor, too, have got the award.

The Akademi said winners from Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri and Urdu will be announced at a later date.

Awardees of the Sahitya Yuva Puraskar include English author Megha Majumder (for her novel ‘A Burning’), Kannada poet H Lakshmi Narayan Swamy (for his poems in ‘Togala Cheelada Kara’), Konkani poet Shraddha Garad (for her poems in ‘Kavya Pamal’) and Malayalee novelist Mobin Mohan (for his novel ‘Jacaranda’).

All 22 awardees of Sahitya Yuva Puraskar will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

Awardees of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 include Basu Bevinagida (Kannada), Mu Murugesh (Tamil), Devaraju Maharaju (Telugu), Anita Vaccharajani (English) among the 22 awardees this year.

