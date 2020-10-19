Kannada science writers in final list of Germany's ‘Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year’

Two Kannada science communicators have made it to the final list of ‘Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year’ award in Germany for their work on demystifying science for larger audience.

Kollegala Sharma and T G Srinidhi have become finalists in the "Falling Walls Engage" category that recognises individuals across the world for their outreaching efforts of taking science to the people.

The 10 winners, to be announced on November 8, will deliver lectures at the annual festival of Germany's Falling Walls Foundation. The event is being held virtually this year owing to the pandemic.

Kollegala Sharma is a senior science communicator and a scientist at the Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru. His daily podcast on science, titled "Janasuddi" has over 3,000 listeners. T G Srinidhi’s column in a Kannada daily aimed at demystifying issues related to the corona virus have made it to the final list.