Kannada varsity Nadoja honour for Wooday Krishna, Dr Daddi

The Kannada University, Hampi, will confer Nadoja honorary degree on educationist Dr Wooday P Krishna of Bengaluru and Dr Hanamanth Govindappa Daddi of Jamkhandi at its 28th convocation on November 10.

Krishna, a technocrat and social activist, is the president of Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi. He also the honorary general secretary

Seshadripuram Educational Trust, Bengaluru. He has written a number of books and won several awards, including the Rajyotsava award.

Dr Daddi is a well-known medical practitioner.

Governor and chancellor Vajubhai Vala has finalised Krishna and Dr Daddi for the Nadoja honorary degree.

The convocation (Nudi Habba) will be held at 11 am on November 10 on the university campus at Hampi. The governor, Higher Education and Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will confer DLitt degree on two, PhD degree to 74 candidates and MPhil to 32 students.

NACC director Prof S C Sharma will deliver the convocation address. VC Sa Chi Ramesh will be present.

The number of invitees for the convocation is limited to 100 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The convocation will be organised in the auditorium instead of the amphitheater.

The teaching, non-teaching staffers and research scholars have been requested to watch the convocation on YouTube.

Usually, the VC was revealing the details of the convention in a news conference. But this time, the details have been released to media through the Information Department a week in advance due to the pandemic.