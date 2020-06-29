Kannada writer Geetha Nagabhushan dies of cardiac arrest

Kannada writer Geetha Nagabhushan died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital at Kalaburagi on Sunday night. She was 78.

The first woman writer in Kannada literature to bag the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Nadoja awards, she has authored 27 novels, 50 short stories, 12 plays and two collections of poetry.

She was born on March 25, 1942, at Savalagi village Kalaburagi district. She served as a lecturer, reader and professor for over 30 years. She was the President of 76th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Gadag in 2020.

She began her career as a writer in 1968 and published her first novel Thavare Huvu.

Some of her works include Baduku (novel), Hasimamsa Mattu Haddugalu (novel), Avva Mattu Itara Kathegalu (collection of short stories), Jwalantha (collection of short stories) and Jogini (play).

A feminist, she resisted patriarchy and targeted gender stereotypes in her writings.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted condoling Geetha Nagabhushan’s death.

She made an impact in Kannada literature. Her writings in different literary genres reflected hard realities of women and life. Facing hurdles in Kalyana Karnataka region, she went on to bag Nadoja and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards, the tweet read.