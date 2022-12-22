Kannada writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy bags Sahitya Akademi award

Kannada writer Moodnakudu Chinnasway's book Bahutvada Bharath mattu Bouddha tatvikate has bagged Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2022.

The award was given in book category and it comprise Rs one lakh cash and citation, a statement from Sahitya Akademi said while announcing the awards on Thursday.

Journalist Padmaraj Dandavati 's Seetha : Ramayanada Sachitra Maru kathan got an award in the translation category.

Also Read: Karnataka textbook panel out to destroy diversity of thought: Writers

Dandavati has translated Devadatta Pattanaik' s Seetha from English into Kannada. The translation award carries Rs 50,000 cash and citation.

The awards would be given in a function at New Delhi in March 2023, said a statement.