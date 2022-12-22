Kannada writer Moodnakudu wins Sahitya Akademi award

Kannada writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy bags Sahitya Akademi award

The award was given in book category and it  comprise Rs 1 lakh cash and citation

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:37 ist
Sahitya Akademi Award. Credit: DH Photo

Kannada writer Moodnakudu Chinnasway's book Bahutvada  Bharath mattu Bouddha tatvikate has bagged Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2022. 

The award was given in book category and it  comprise Rs one lakh cash and citation, a statement from Sahitya Akademi  said while announcing the awards on Thursday. 

Journalist Padmaraj Dandavati 's Seetha : Ramayanada Sachitra Maru kathan got an award in the translation category. 

Dandavati has translated Devadatta Pattanaik' s Seetha from English into Kannada. The translation award carries Rs 50,000 cash and citation.

 The awards would be given in a function at New Delhi in March 2023, said a statement. 

 

