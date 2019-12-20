Kannada writer Prof LSS passes away

Bengaluru: Senior Kannada writer Pro LS Sheshagiri Rao, popularly known as LSS in literary circles, passed away here on Friday. He was 94.

Prof Rao was born on February 16, 1925. He was the first student to bag HV Nanjundaiah Gold Medal at the Central College, Bengaluru. His first work Idu Jeevana, an anthology of short stories came out in 1948. He was the first President of Kannada Book Trust. He was the first writer to win Sahitya Parishat prize in 1947.

After serving at various Government colleges, he joined the English department of Bangalore University.

Also, he was the chief editor for several projects of literary importance. Rao tried to create awareness about Kannada literature. He extensively produced translations, dictionaries, reviews, analysis, short stories, plays and biographies.

One of the best works of LSS Rao includes English-Kannada dictionary, which continues to be the go-to textbook for millions of students of the state.

He is best known for “Hosagannada Sahitya Charitre” and English Sahitya Charitre that won Central Literary Academy Award.

Rao's works on Shakespeare, Eliot, Frank Kafka, and Oliver Goldsmith are a treasured collection.

He was elected as the President of the 74th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Udupi.

He was honoured with Rajyotsava Award, Masti Award, Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award.

He tied knot with Bharat from Kolar in 1979. It was a love marriage.