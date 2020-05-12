Kannadigas in UAE seek additional flights

Kannadigas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sought additional flights to return to Karnataka during a video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Tuesday.

Noting that most of the expats in UAE were from the coastal region, they urged the state government to ensure that most of these flights land in the Mangalore International

Airport.

Many Kannadigas in UAE were left unemployed due to the lockdown. “Many of them do not have the means to return to Karnataka and the state government should aid them,” representatives of various Kannadiga expat groups urged

the CM.

Yediyurappa said that the government has made all arrangements to bring back the expats, and assured to fulfill all their demands.