Kannadigas in UAE seek additional flights

Kannadigas in UAE seek additional flights

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 22:41 ist

Kannadigas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sought additional flights to return to Karnataka during a video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Tuesday.

Noting that most of the expats in UAE were from the coastal region, they urged the state government to ensure that most of these flights land in the Mangalore International
Airport.

Many Kannadigas in UAE were left unemployed due to the lockdown. “Many of them do not have the means to return to Karnataka and the state government should aid them,” representatives of various Kannadiga expat groups urged
the CM.

Yediyurappa said that the government has made all arrangements to bring back the expats, and assured to fulfill all their demands.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Arab Emirates
Yediyurappa
Coastal region

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 