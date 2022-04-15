Karaga: Youngsters excited to play Veerakumaras

From fasting for 11 days to taking part in puja every day, the routine of those donning the role of the ‘Veerakumaras’ at the Bengaluru Karaga changes drastically as the festival begins.

“Apart from fasting and attending the pujas, they have to stay disciplined and dedicated to the rituals,” explains Chellakere Narayanaswamy, who has been a part of the Karaga for nearly 70 years now.

Though the process seems tough, especially for the younger generations who have their own professional and academic responsibilities, many of them told DH that they never felt it was a burden.

“I am 32 now and have been a Veerakumara every year since I was eight years old. Sometimes, it does get tricky balancing business commitments and the rituals. But we have always figured out our way through it. A strong belief and will to stay committed is all it takes,” said Prakash V, a businessman.

Santosh M, a first PUC student, said he had become used to the traditions and knew well how to plan his day to balance studies and rituals. “Since we know beforehand about our responsibilities as Veerakumaras and we believe in it, it is never difficult. In fact, I had an exam today and I did not feel a tad bit difficult in preparing for the exams and following the rituals simultaneously,” Santosh said. The Veerakumaras play a crucial role during the Karaga, especially during Hasi Karaga and the Shakthyotsava.

