Karantaka raised Rs 2,500 cr by selling power: Minister

Karantaka raised Rs 2,500 crore by selling power: Minister

On the Rs 6,200 crore owed to electricity supply companies by the government, Kumar said that a meeting will be held with the CM soon to address the issue

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 03:12 ist
V Sunil Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Energy minister V Sunil Kumar said on Monday that the state government has generated a revenue of Rs 2,500 crore by selling surplus power. 

Responding to a question by MLC K A Thippeswamy, he said that Karnataka has emerged as a power surplus state and supplied a maximum peak load of 14,741 MW this month - which is the highest.

On the Rs 6,200 crore owed to electricity supply companies by the government, Kumar said that a meeting will be held with the CM soon to address the issue.

To a question by MLC Y M Satish, he said that the government has carried out a study to set up a 5,000 MW hybrid power park generating power from wind and solar energy. The survey is calculating the extent of wind energy that can be produced in regions identified for these parks, he said.

Responding to MLC Muniraju Gowda's queries, he said that the government is working to increase the use of electric vehicles.

Of the 1,000 charging points announced by the state government in the last budget, 646 are operational, he said, adding that the government was allowing private parties to set up charging infrastructure.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

V Sunil Kumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 