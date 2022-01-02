Karjol hits out at Congress over Mekedatu padayatra

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 03:48 ist
Govind Karjol. Credit: DH Photo

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Saturday said the Congress’ foot march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project is a “meaningless initiative”.

Karjol’s attack comes after JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Congress for its 10-day padayatra starting January 9.

Speaking to reporters, Karjol said Congress was politicising the issue. “When they were in power, they did not put any efforts to take the project forward. When they are in opposition, they take up unnecessary campaigns,” he charged.

“This is not the first time that the Congress is doing something like this. In 2013, they took out a padayatra for the Krishna river for political gains,” he added. The minister also warned that he would soon release “explosive information” in the public interest which would expose
Congress.

Last week, Kumaraswamy had made similar allegations, asking the Congress to lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi instead of taking out the padayatra.

govind karjol
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Karnataka News

