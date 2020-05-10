Karkala-origin doc receives drive of honour in US

A video clipping of a US-based doctor, who hails from Karkala and was in a team that treated Covid-19 patients, receiving salutations in recognition of his services, has gone viral on social

media.

Dr Avinash Adiga, an alumnus of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, is a Critical care Fellow at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He was also a Fellow at New York University Longone Medical Centre and had worked at University Medical Centre in New York.

In his Facebook post, he had written, “Overwhelmed by the huge appreciation event by the Indian community for my services during the pandemic.. thank you so much each and everyone of you for this lifetime memory.. #CoronaWarriors #soundon.”

He is seen receiving the Drive of Honour outside his residence in New Jersey.

A huge contingent of cars, vans are seen parading on the road of his residence, stopping for a couple of seconds before thanking him for the services rendered by

him.