Karnataka: 10 killed in road mishap on Mysuru-Kollegal highway

Ten persons from Ballari district have been killed, including three children, while three more have sustained grievous injuries, in a road mishap on the Mysuru-Kollegal highway, near Kurubur village of T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday afternoon.

The victims were returning in a multi-utility vehicle (Toyota Innova) from Male Mahadeshwara temple in Hanur taluk, when it rammed against a private bus coming from the opposite direction. The car has been damaged heavily, beyond recognition, due to the impact. The bus was bound for Kollegal.

Police said, there were 13 persons in the MUV, including four children and women. The accident occurred near Pinjrapole, a care centre of cattle of the Pinjrapole Society of the Jain community.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath (35), Poornima (30), Pavan (10), Karthik (8), Sandeep (24), Sujatha (40), Kotresh (45), Gayathri (35), Shravya (3) and driver Aditya. The injured are: Shashikumar, Puneeth and Janardhan, who have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, according to Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Police said, the CCTV camera footage of the mishap is available from the bus.

Learning about the mishap, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah immediately condoled the death of the victims. In a tweet, the CM said: “Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured” (sic).