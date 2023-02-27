Karnataka: 100 hectares of forest near Kali Tiger Reserve gutted in fire

Nearly 100 hectares of a forest was gutted in a fire near Kulagi range in Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday and Monday.

The fire, which was sighted in the early hours of Sunday, is said to be man-made. While officials say that 90 per cent of the fire has been doused, efforts are on to bring the fire under complete control. As the fire incident took place in a hilly area, the forest officials are finding it difficult to bring it under control.

Sources in KTR informed DH that two years ago the same area had witnessed a fire incident, which was comparatively smaller than Sunday's incident. “The Gavali community people, who live in the region, for ensuring better cattle graze set fire to dry grass. This might have resulted in a forest fire,” said a senior officer.

Kali Tiger Reserve Field Director Maria Christu Raja D said the fire is almost under control now. “Adequate manpower has been pressed to bring the fire under control and also to ensure that it does not spread further,” he said.