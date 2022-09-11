Karnataka: 1,132 star tortoises recovered; 4 held

A gang of four has been arrested for trying to sell star tortoises.

The RMC Yard police arrested three suspects near Goraguntepalya in northern Bengaluru on September 5, after acting on a specific tip-off. The suspects were carrying the reptiles in three large bags. Police surrounded them and a search revealed the presence of tortoises.

Police seized 960 star tortoises and arrested the suspects. Three of the suspects hailed from Chikkaballapur.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. The star tortoise is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Anyone found in possession of the species could face up to six months in jail.