Karnataka: 1,132 star tortoises recovered; 4 held

Karnataka: 1,132 star tortoises recovered; 4 held

Police seized 960 star tortoises and arrested the suspects. Three of the suspects hailed from Chikkaballapur

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 11 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 02:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gang of four has been arrested for trying to sell star tortoises. 

The RMC Yard police arrested three suspects near Goraguntepalya in northern Bengaluru on September 5, after acting on a specific tip-off. The suspects were carrying the reptiles in three large bags. Police surrounded them and a search revealed the presence of tortoises. 

Police seized 960 star tortoises and arrested the suspects. Three of the suspects hailed from Chikkaballapur.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.  The star tortoise is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Anyone found in possession of the species could face up to six months in jail.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wildlife Protection Act
Karnataka News
Star Tortoises

What's Brewing

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

 