Karnataka: 12 lakh new voters added in 221 constituencies

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Thursday said more than 12 lakh voters have been added while six lakh deleted from the voter lists in 221 Assembly constituencies.

The electoral rolls of three constituencies where the votegate scandal is under investigation - Shivajinagar, Mahadevapura and Chickpet - will be finalised once the regional commissioner completes the probe, Meena said.

“This time we laid more emphasis on enrollment of marginal sections of society and about 6.81 lakh voters have registered themselves," Meena said. The new additions include 6.5 lakh women and 5.80 lakh men.

Meena noted that the youngsters who have completed 17 years of age can still submit their applications for inclusion into the voter list. “So far about 25,299 applications have been received from 17+ age youngsters seeking enrollment in voters' list. The new rule allows anyone who crosses 17 years to apply for enrollment in voters' list"

Among the 221 constituencies, Bangalore South has the highest number of voters with 6.50 lakh while Sringeri in Chikmagalur district has the least at 1.66 lakh.

Meena said that the electoral rolls of Chickpete, Shivajinagara and Mahadevapura will be published on January 15, once the regional commissioner submits the inquiry report. “By January 15, the EC will complete the entire process of finalising rolls of these three constituencies,” he said.