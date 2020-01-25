14-year-old suffers heart attack during dance practice

Karnataka: 14-year-old suffers heart attack during dance practice, dies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2020, 14:19pm ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 14:19pm ist
Representative image.

A class 9 student from T Gollahalli, Bangarpet taluk, died after suffering a heart attack, on Thursday while practicing dance steps for her annual day function, The Times of India reported.

“School authorities took her to nearby primary health centre, where doctors referred her to another hospital. The authorities and her parents then rushed her to Jalappa Hospital where she was declared brought dead," TOI quoted K Rathnaiah, deputy director of public instruction.

The doctor in the hospital said that it was a natural death, and the girl succumbed to a massive heart attack.

Karnataka
Heart Attack
Death
