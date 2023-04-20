Karnataka: 15 lakh names added to voter list

Karnataka: 15 lakh names added to voter list

The EPIC cards for those, who added their names to the electoral rolls after April 10, will reach (them) by the end of April. an official said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 08:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The updated electoral rolls are ready with 15,26,285 names being added.

After announcing the final list in January 2023, the Election Commission allowed citizens to add themselves using Form 6 under which 15,26,285 have been added to the list and EPIC cards are being dispatched, officials said. 

Venkatesh Kumar R, additional chief electoral officer, said, "The EPIC cards for those, who added their names to the electoral rolls after April 10, will reach (them) by the end of April." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

 