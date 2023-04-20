Karnataka: 15 lakh names added to voter list

The updated electoral rolls are ready with 15,26,285 names being added.

After announcing the final list in January 2023, the Election Commission allowed citizens to add themselves using Form 6 under which 15,26,285 have been added to the list and EPIC cards are being dispatched, officials said.

Venkatesh Kumar R, additional chief electoral officer, said, "The EPIC cards for those, who added their names to the electoral rolls after April 10, will reach (them) by the end of April."